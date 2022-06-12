Family hosts fundraiser to pay for memorial expenses of 18-year-old killed in Lawton wreck

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Sunday, the family of a woman who died in a car crash in Lawton last month is having a fundraiser to pay for medical and funeral expenses.

18-year-old Brianna Velazquez was killed on May 13after the car she was riding in flipped. She was thrown from the vehicle.

The Indian Taco Dinner fundraiser is happening from 3-8 p.m. on June 12 at Country Café on Lee Blvd.

There will also be a magician and balloon artist for entertainment and raffles for prizes.

If you can’t make it out, there’s also a GoFundMe you can donate to.

