Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Family hosts fundraiser to pay for memorial expenses of 18-year-old killed in Lawton wreck

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Sunday, the family of a woman who died in a car crash in Lawton last month is having a fundraiser to pay for medical and funeral expenses.

18-year-old Brianna Velazquez was killed on May 13after the car she was riding in flipped. She was thrown from the vehicle.

The Indian Taco Dinner fundraiser is happening from 3-8 p.m. on June 12 at Country Café on Lee Blvd.

There will also be a magician and balloon artist for entertainment and raffles for prizes.

If you can’t make it out, there’s also a GoFundMe you can donate to.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to federal court documents, the incidents happened between February and May.
Federal rape charges filed against former Marlow band teacher
Charges have been filed against three people accused of trafficking large amounts of drugs in...
3 charged with multiple drug offenses
They say the virus is not easily transmissible, but it can be transmitted to humans by direct...
OSDH confirms first ‘probable’ case of monkeypox
The family is hosting a fundraiser at Country Café in Lawton from 3-8 p.m. Sunday, June 12 to...
Family remembers 18-year-old who died in Lawton vehicle crash
Local radio station has equipment vandalized and stolen
Lawton radio station looking for answers to overnight burglary

Latest News

Five MacArthur High Schools seniors attended Oklahoma Girls State and Oklahoma Boys State,...
LPS students represent at American Legion summer camps
While shoppers picked up groceries and other items at the Lawton Farmers Market, they also had...
Lawton Farmers Market partners with OBI for blood drive
The boy was with his family and went to an area bordered by water that surrounded a play area.
Five-year-old boy drowns at Ft. Cobb playground
First Alert Forecast 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Summertime in the Southern Plains