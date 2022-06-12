7News First Alert Weather: Summer heat is here but winds will help

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Sunday! An oppressive ridge of high pressure continues to stay over us and will continue to bring triple digits to Texoma today and tomorrow. Heat advisories are still in effect until 7 pm tonight for the area. Highs today will be in the lower 100s but winds will start to pick up from the south at 10 to 20 mph thanks to a trough to our northwest. Gusts will be higher. This should help some with the heat but it will still be hot. Dewpoints, or moisture, are lower than they were yesterday in the lower to mid 60s which will help with the heat index and humidity. It will still be humid outside but it won’t be as oppressive as it was yesterday.

These are dangerous temperatures, if you find yourself outdoors today please remember your heat safety precautions. Stay hydrated, limit time out in the sun, and wear sunglasses. Today would be another good day to participate in activities that will keep you cool or stay inside with the air conditioning.

Monday will be similar with highs in the triple digits and winds from the south 15 to 20 mph. We’ll start to see a slight cool off Tuesday-Thursday as another trough will move through the northern part of the US. Highs will be in the upper 90s and some places will still see 100s. Some clouds will also move through Wednesday and Thursday which will act as shade from the sun and help to cool things off. Another ridge is expected to return Friday and into the weekend bringing with it triple digits. Rain chances are not expected this for a while. There is a slight chance of rain Friday overnight for the northwest corner of Texoma. For the most part we will remain dry and you won’t need the rain gear.

Have a good day! - Christine Gormley

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.