Five-year-old boy drowns at Ft. Cobb playground

FORT COBB, Okla. (KSWO) - A five-year-old boy drowned last night in Fort Cobb.

That’s according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

It happened just after 7 p.m. at the Deer Run Splash Pad.

The boy was with his family and went to an area bordered by water that surrounded a play area.

The family noticed he was missing and found him in water three feet deep.

They tried to resuscitate him the boy while on the way to meet Carnegie EMS.

He was taken to Carnegie Tri-County Municipal Hospital and pronounced dead.

OHP officials said a flotation device was not in use.

