Lawton Farmers Market partners with OBI for blood drive

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Farmer’s Market partnered with the Southwest Oklahoma Blood Institute for a blood drive Saturday.

While shoppers picked up groceries and other items, they also had the chance to donate blood.

Darby Baggs with OBI said this is one of the best ways to give back to your community and helps save your neighbors lives.

Every donation helps three people.

“Our inventory is still really low,” Baggs said. “We just encourage everybody to go to OBI.org, look up one of the mobile drives in your area. If you can’t make it to a mobile drive, try to find time to come down to our center and donate. We just need all the donations right now as possible.”

Donors received OBI swag and a reusable Lawton Farmers Market shopping bag.

