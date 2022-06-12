Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

LPS students represent at American Legion summer camps

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A few Lawton Public Schools students are back in town after representing the district at summer camps across the state.

Five MacArthur High Schools seniors attended Oklahoma Girls State and Oklahoma Boys State, hosted by the American Legion.

Cadet Lt. Col. Gracie Kimbrell and Cadet Sgt. 1st Class Jamie Riha traveled to the University of Central Oklahoma from May 29 - June 3 for the week-long summer camp, where they learned how to create and operate city, county and state governments.

Meanwhile, Cadet Command Sgt. Maj. John Kennedy, Cadet 2nd Lt. Wyatt Myers and Matthew Aguilar were at Rogers State University from May 28 - June 4. The young men learned everything from government practicum, law school/enforcement, fire and rescue, homeland defense and journalism.

“Attending Girls and/or Boys State is an awesome opportunity for any student/cadet and can potentially open many doors for them in their future,” said Maj. Craig Redfearn, Senior Army Instructor of MacArthur JROTC. “Having our state’s Governor as one of several guest speakers is an indicator of how much of an honor it is for those attending. The JROTC cadets selected to attend are our top cadets. In nine years as the Senior Army Instructor, we’ve never had this many cadets attend.”

The students were sponsored by American Legion Post #6.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to federal court documents, the incidents happened between February and May.
Federal rape charges filed against former Marlow band teacher
Charges have been filed against three people accused of trafficking large amounts of drugs in...
3 charged with multiple drug offenses
They say the virus is not easily transmissible, but it can be transmitted to humans by direct...
OSDH confirms first ‘probable’ case of monkeypox
The family is hosting a fundraiser at Country Café in Lawton from 3-8 p.m. Sunday, June 12 to...
Family remembers 18-year-old who died in Lawton vehicle crash
Local radio station has equipment vandalized and stolen
Lawton radio station looking for answers to overnight burglary

Latest News

The Indian Taco Dinner fundraiser is happening from 3-8 p.m. on June 12 at Country Café on Lee...
Family hosts fundraiser to pay for memorial expenses of 18-year-old killed in Lawton wreck
While shoppers picked up groceries and other items at the Lawton Farmers Market, they also had...
Lawton Farmers Market partners with OBI for blood drive
The boy was with his family and went to an area bordered by water that surrounded a play area.
Five-year-old boy drowns at Ft. Cobb playground
First Alert Forecast 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Summertime in the Southern Plains