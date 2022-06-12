LPS students represent at American Legion summer camps

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A few Lawton Public Schools students are back in town after representing the district at summer camps across the state.

Five MacArthur High Schools seniors attended Oklahoma Girls State and Oklahoma Boys State, hosted by the American Legion.

Cadet Lt. Col. Gracie Kimbrell and Cadet Sgt. 1st Class Jamie Riha traveled to the University of Central Oklahoma from May 29 - June 3 for the week-long summer camp, where they learned how to create and operate city, county and state governments.

Meanwhile, Cadet Command Sgt. Maj. John Kennedy, Cadet 2nd Lt. Wyatt Myers and Matthew Aguilar were at Rogers State University from May 28 - June 4. The young men learned everything from government practicum, law school/enforcement, fire and rescue, homeland defense and journalism.

“Attending Girls and/or Boys State is an awesome opportunity for any student/cadet and can potentially open many doors for them in their future,” said Maj. Craig Redfearn, Senior Army Instructor of MacArthur JROTC. “Having our state’s Governor as one of several guest speakers is an indicator of how much of an honor it is for those attending. The JROTC cadets selected to attend are our top cadets. In nine years as the Senior Army Instructor, we’ve never had this many cadets attend.”

The students were sponsored by American Legion Post #6.

