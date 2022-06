DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The 6th Annual Tanner Shorter Car Show will be June 18 from 8 a.m. - noon at Fuqua Park in Duncan.

Proceeds will be go to a scholarship in honor of Tanner Shorter.

There is a $20 registration fee to enter, but there will also be a silent auction, corn hole and a live band.

For more information, call 580-606-0183.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.