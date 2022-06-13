Country artist Toby Keith announces stomach cancer diagnosis

Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma native Toby Keith announced Sunday afternoon on social media that he’s been battling stomach cancer for the past six months.

The beloved country music singer said he was diagnosed last fall and has been receiving chemo, radiation and surgery since then.

In a statement on Twitter, Keith said in part quote, “So far, so good. I need time to breathe recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

