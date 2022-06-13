Expert Connections
Country artist Toby Keith announces stomach cancer diagnosis

Beloved country music singer Toby Keith said he was diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall and...
Beloved country music singer Toby Keith said he was diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall and has been receiving chemo, radiation and surgery since then.(Rob Grabowski | Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma native Toby Keith announced Sunday afternoon on social media that he’s been battling stomach cancer for the past six months.

The beloved country music singer said he was diagnosed last fall and has been receiving chemo, radiation and surgery since then.

In a statement on Twitter, Keith said in part quote, “So far, so good. I need time to breathe recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

