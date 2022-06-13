Expert Connections
Fire Marshal called after abandoned duplex fire

By Haley Wilson
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Marshal is investigating an overnight fire. It started around three Monday morning at a duplex right off Gore Blvd. on 24th street.

Fire officials told 7NEWS it was abandoned and boarded up when they arrived. Firefighters quickly removed those boards and got the fire under control.

Officials said no one was inside, and the utilities were off. Both units in the duplex were damaged by the fire.

