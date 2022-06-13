First Alert Forecast: Windy and hot weather next couple days

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning and happy Monday! Heat is another main concern today. Dewpoints, or moisture, are lower today in the lower 60s and some upper 50s so that should help some with the heat indexes. Highs will be once again in the triple digits but closer to the upper 90s with south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts higher. It will feel like the low 100s today across the area by peak heating this afternoon before 4 pm. The winds will help cool you off if you are outside today but it will still be hot. Remember to be careful with children and pets in the car if you are out running errands today. Right now most of the area is not under a heat advisory but still practice heat safety precautions. Stay hydrated, replenish electrolytes and limit time out in the sun.

A trough to our north is going to keep Oklahoma and Texas pretty windy for the next several days. The heat dome is starting to move out of the area and will cool things off slightly through the rest of the week. The trough will stay to our north keeping things windy but suppressing any chances for rain or active weather.

Upper 90s are expected for highs Tuesday- Friday. Dewpoints will also stay in the 50s and 60s for the rest of the week keeping humidity to a minimum. Winds will continue to be breezy from the south 10 to 20 mph with gusts higher throughout the week.

Another ridge of high pressure is expected to return this weekend.

Have a good day! - Christine Gormley

