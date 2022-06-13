Expert Connections
Local impacts from Saharan dust coming off coast of Africa

Plumes of Saharan Dust allowing for enhanced sunrises/sunsets and hazy skies
By Noel Rehm
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

We are entering that time of year intense thunderstorms in the desert toss dust into the mid-levels of the atmosphere. This dust travels roughly 5,000-10,000 miles from the Saharan Desert. The dust is then carried by the easterly trade winds from the western African coastline all the way across the Atlantic. A persistent southerly wind flow brings that dust across the state of Texas and into Texoma. It has recently contributed to the above average temperatures that we’ve witnessed over the last few days.

Cameron University Towercam in Lawton
Cameron University Towercam in Lawton(KSWO)

The dry air associated with the larges plumes of dust inhibits tropical development in the Atlantic this time of year. This is why we typically have a slow start to the Atlantic hurricane season. Eventually, the dust and wind shear in the Atlantic will recede by late July and August giving tropical waves off the coast of Africa a better chance at developing.

Saharan Dust Layer
Saharan Dust Layer(KSWO)

What does this mean for Texoma?

  • Higher concentrations of dust provide hazy skies
  • Enhanced sunrises and sunsets. The dust particles reflect and refract the sun’s light as it is rising and setting giving us vibrant colors in the sky.
  • A decrease in air quality creating discomfort for people with asthma or respiratory issues. The added dust is an irritant and may cause itchy eyes and a sore throat. If you notice this kind of discomfort, it is best to limit time outside or simply wear a mask.
Saharan Dust Layer Texoma
Saharan Dust Layer Texoma(KSWO)

