Speeding, DUI in Cotton Co. sends man to hospital

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Wichita Falls man was sent to the hospital after a wreck in Cotton County Saturday night.

49-year-old Carlos Fernandez was driving westbound, about seven miles west of Temple, when his truck departed the roadway.

He over corrected to the right side, rolling over, and was thrown from the vehicle, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

It happened just before midnight.

Survival Flight Air transported Fernandez to OU Trauma in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in fair condition with internal injuries.

OHP’s report says the cause of the wreck was speeding and driving under the influence.

