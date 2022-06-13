Expert Connections
Stephens County Pride celebrates with Pride Walk at Memorial Park

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Stephens County Pride hosted a Pride Walk for LGBTQ Pride Month this weekend.

In colorful wardrobe, LGBTQ members and allies walked through Memorial Park in Duncan on Saturday.

Then many went to Driller’s for Duncan’s first-ever drag show.

According to the Stephens County Pride President, more than 250 people attended the event.

It’s all in celebration of loving and accepting who you are.

