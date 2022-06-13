Stephens County Pride celebrates with Pride Walk at Memorial Park

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Stephens County Pride hosted a Pride Walk for LGBTQ Pride Month this weekend.

In colorful wardrobe, LGBTQ members and allies walked through Memorial Park in Duncan on Saturday.

Then many went to Driller’s for Duncan’s first-ever drag show.

According to the Stephens County Pride President, more than 250 people attended the event.

It’s all in celebration of loving and accepting who you are.

