Cache teenagers injured in Sunday morning crash

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two teens are recovering after a car crash in Comanche County Sunday morning.

The pair of juveniles, both from Cache, were driving eastbound on Cache Rd. about eight miles south of Sterling at around 10:30 a.m.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver was driving at a high rate of speed and departed the roadway.

The Ford Fiesta went airborne before hitting an embankment and continued off the roadway.

Both were taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in fair condition with some injuries.

