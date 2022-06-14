7News First Alert Weather: Heat dome reestablishes later this week keeping our summertime heat locked in

Expert Connections


By Noel Rehm
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, partly cloudy and mild with overnight lows falling into the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph. There will be fair visibility of the strawberry supermoon.

On Wednesday, a mix of sun and clouds with highs topping out in the upper 90s as the ridge of high pressure briefly settles in across the eastern U.S. Winds will be out of the south at 15-25 mph with higher wind gusts. The heat dome will build back westward allowing for slightly warmer temperatures to end the workweek, perhaps many locations seeing temperatures soar back into the triple digits. There will be a chance for a stray shower or storm for areas mainly south of the Red River on Saturday, otherwise expect a dry and hot afternoon.

Looking ahead, a tranquil weather pattern continues with highs topping out in the upper 90s and low 100s. This type of weather pattern does not favor the chance for showers and thunderstorms.

