7News First Alert Weather: Summertime heat lingers with little relief in sight

For tonight, clear skies and slow-to-cool with overnight lows falling into the mid-to-upper 70s. Winds will be out of the south at 15-25 mph with higher wind gusts. Set your alarm clocks to witness five planets (Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn) an hour before daybreak. Skies will be mostly clear allowing for good visibility.

On Tuesday, mostly sunny with the heat dome gradually moving eastward across the southeast. As a result, it will be slightly cooler with highs topping out in the upper 90s with isolated triple digits. It is strongly advised to avoid being outdoors for an extended period of time as there still remains a high threat for heat related illnesses to set in if proper heat safety precautions are not followed. Winds will be out of the south at 15-25 with wind gusts up to 35-45 mph.

The ridge of high pressure will slowly build back westward at the end of the workweek keeping rain chances minimal and highs in the upper 90s into the first half of the weekend.

A few fronts will try and make it to Texoma over the next several days, but lift back northward which is typical this time of year.

