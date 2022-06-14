Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Summertime heat lingers with little relief in sight

First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and slow-to-cool with overnight lows falling into the mid-to-upper 70s. Winds will be out of the south at 15-25 mph with higher wind gusts. Set your alarm clocks to witness five planets (Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn) an hour before daybreak. Skies will be mostly clear allowing for good visibility.

On Tuesday, mostly sunny with the heat dome gradually moving eastward across the southeast. As a result, it will be slightly cooler with highs topping out in the upper 90s with isolated triple digits. It is strongly advised to avoid being outdoors for an extended period of time as there still remains a high threat for heat related illnesses to set in if proper heat safety precautions are not followed. Winds will be out of the south at 15-25 with wind gusts up to 35-45 mph.

The ridge of high pressure will slowly build back westward at the end of the workweek keeping rain chances minimal and highs in the upper 90s into the first half of the weekend.

A few fronts will try and make it to Texoma over the next several days, but lift back northward which is typical this time of year.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country Café owner Kimberley Smalley found out about the tragedy on social media and wanted to...
Lawton restaurant fundraises to help family pay for medical, funeral expenses of 18-year-old killed in wreck
The pair of juveniles, both from Cache, were driving eastbound on Cache Rd. about eight miles...
Cache juveniles injured in Sunday morning crash
The boy was with his family and went to an area bordered by water that surrounded a play area.
Five-year-old boy drowns at Ft. Cobb playground
According to federal court documents, the incidents happened between February and May.
Federal rape charges filed against former Marlow band teacher
49-year-old Carlos Fernandez was driving westbound, about seven miles west of Temple, when his...
Speeding, DUI in Cotton Co. sends man to hospital

Latest News

Starting June 21st, H.E. Bailey turnpike will be completely cashless. Drivers will no longer...
Pike Pass Changes
The 6th Annual Tanner Shorter Car Show will be June 18 from 8 a.m. - noon at Fuqua Park in...
6th Annual Tanner Shorter Car Show happening this weekend
Saharan Dust Layer Texoma
Local impacts from Saharan dust coming off coast of Africa
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership