Army birthday celebrated on Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - On Tuesday morning, Fort Sill celebrated the the Army’s 247th birthday, and you can’t have a birthday party... without cake!

Fort Sill spared no expense bringing in this birthday with a bang, marking the occasion with a 21 gun salute with howitzers. They also invited the oldest and youngest soldiers from across post to help cut that cake, with a saber no-less, upholding an old Army tradition.

62-year-old Major Kumai and 17-year-old Gunner Turner were those picked for that honor.

“It’s an honor, to be part of this unbelievable tradition,” Major Kumai said. “I was shocked when I was called to come and cut the cake, I didn’t know that I was the oldest here but it’s a privilege to be a part of this tradition.”

