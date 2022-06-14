Expert Connections
Comanche County house destroyed by fire

A major house fire east of Lawton is now under investigation.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A major house fire east of Lawton is now under investigation.

The fire broke out a little after 4 p.m. Monday afternoon at a home on southeast Goodin Road.

Several volunteer fire departments worked together to contain the fire, which destroyed the building.

Thankfully, the people inside the home escaped the flames, and did not need to be taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time and fire officials are investigating.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

