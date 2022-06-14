Expert Connections
Fallen Friendship firefighter celebrated with Altus ceremony

Maddy Clinton, Jr. died in 2018, while fighting a house fire in Altus.
Maddy Clinton, Jr. died in 2018, while fighting a house fire in Altus.
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - On Tuesday, people all across the nation celebrated Flag Day, and in Altus, the Friendship Volunteer Fire Department got their own special flag, in remembrance of one their own, who tragically passed away fighting a fire.

Maddy Clinton, Jr. died in 2018, while fighting a house fire in Altus.

This morning, Woodmen Life Insurance of Altus presented his fire department with an American flag, dedicated to his service.

Leon Bailey, President of Woodmen, said they chose today for the dedication ceremony because it’s flag day, but ultimately, they just wanted to honor Maddie’s sacrifice.

“They think it’s wonderful, it’s all in the remembrance of Maddy, and there will be a plaque in his honor attached to the base out here when we get it in,” Bailey said. “They serve our community as all volunteer fire departments do, and without them we’d be in trouble.”

Sandra, Maddy’s widow, was also in attendance. She talked about how motivated he was to help out anyone in need, whether that was fighting fires, in his free-time, or when he worked full-time as a lineman with PSO.

“Maddy was one that would do anything for anybody as long as he could do it without anyone knowing,” Sandra said. “He gave to a lot of people, he did a lot of projects at the church, but he did it when no one was around. He did not want any recognition or accolades or anything like that. He’s been with the fire department since its’ inception, and he spent a lot of his own money fixing things, a lot of time, it was very important to him.”

Sandra said she plans to become a volunteer firefighter as well, as soon as she’s voted into the department, to carry on the legacy her husband left behind.

