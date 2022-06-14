Filing period is underway for three Lawton City Council seats

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The terms for the elected council members in Lawton ward’s 3, 4 and 5 will expire at the start of next year.

And today, filing began for people who live in those wards, and wish to represent them. The filing period runs Monday, and Tuesday, before ending on Wednesday. Anyone who wants to run for these Ward council positions must also live in those respective wards.

Election day is August 23rd of this year. Anyone wishing to vote in this election will need to register by July 29th by going to the Voter portal, that web address is on your screen.

