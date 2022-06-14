First Alert Forecast: Ridge of Doom brings another day of hot temperatures across the South

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Another hot day is in store, but this time most of us look to stay out of the triple digits, remaining only in the upper 90s. Dewpoints will once again be in the 60s today, but thankfully we look to remain below the heat advisory criteria as the high pressure ridge moves out to our east. Regardless, it is still summertime so make sure to continue to follow heat safety tips by staying hydrated and cool this afternoon. A trough moving across the northern US will again lead to another day of strong southerly winds at 15-25 mph, with wind gusts up to between 30-40 mph. A wind advisory is in place for northwestern counties (Beckham, Greer, Kiowa, and Washita) until 7:00 pm this evening. Mostly sunny skies dominate most of the day, with clouds building in as we head into the late afternoon and evening.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with still breezy winds out of the south at 10-20 mph and overnight lows in the mid/upper 70s.

The next couple days will see temperatures remain in the mid/upper 90s as the high pressure ridge stays out east, but it will eventually build back in across the central US as we approach this weekend. From there we look to stay mostly sunny with temps in the upper 90s and low 100s to close out this week and begin early next week.

One last thing to note is that Saharan Dust has made its way across the Atlantic Ocean from Africa to the southern US. While this is inhibiting development of tropical disturbances, here in Texoma we could see some hazy skies and much more vibrant sunrises and sunsets due to the increased presence of sand and dust particles in the atmosphere. Keep in mind this could also lead to discomfort to those with respiratory issues, so try to limit time outside because of this if you’re not already doing so to beat the heat.

