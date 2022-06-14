Expert Connections
Lawton church holding voter education event

Voter Education event happening Tuesday(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton church is hosting a voter education event on Tuesday night which will include a democrat Gubernatorial candidate.

“The Reasons To Vote” is a nonpartisan event which the group says aims to educate, inspire and motivate people to understand and act on the reasons to vote.

The event will be held from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Providence Baptist Church at 2 SE Lee Blvd. in Lawton.

Democrat candidate Connie Johnson will be the special guest at the event.

