LPD gives more details in Monday night chase, crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police are releasing new details about a wreck on Northwest Cache Road on Monday night, that began as a police chase, and ended with two people going to the hospital.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m., near 40th and Northwest Cache Road in front of a shopping center.

According to an LPD spokesman, the driver of the Camaro, which led officers in the chase, remains in the hospital in fair but stable condition.

Upon her release, she’s expected to face several charges, including reckless driving, and speeding. Police couldn’t confirm any additional charges at this time.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit and rolled over did not appear to be injured after the crash, but did check himself into the hospital out of precaution.

On Tuesday morning, LPD’s Traffic Control Division closed down several lanes at the scene to continue their investigation those lanes have since reopened.

