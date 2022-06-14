Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Man arrested after chase in Northern Lawton

By Chase Scheuer
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police arrested a man who led them on an lengthy chase through northern Lawton Monday afternoon.

It started on Rogers Lane, east of I-44. The driver eventually left his car and ran into a wooded area -- before ultimately being found and arrested in a nearby neighborhood.

That suspect ran past one person who said he tried to duck into her neighbor’s home.

“My fence opened, a guy was running, and pushed be back into the garage, and he just cut through here and I guess he ran into my neighbor’s home -- then police came through here and told me to get back inside.” said Shirley Terry who witnessed the incident.

It’s not clear what started the chase -- though the suspect reportedly had a felony warrant out for his arrest.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pair of juveniles, both from Cache, were driving eastbound on Cache Rd. about eight miles...
Cache juveniles injured in Sunday morning crash
The Lawton Fire Marshal is investigating an overnight fire.
Fire Marshal called after abandoned duplex fire
According to federal court documents, the incidents happened between February and May.
Federal rape charges filed against former Marlow band teacher
49-year-old Carlos Fernandez was driving westbound, about seven miles west of Temple, when his...
Speeding, DUI in Cotton Co. sends man to hospital
After 33 years, Whitney Thompson found and introduced herself to her birth father, Charles...
After 30 years, woman finds biological dad through DNA test

Latest News

Police arrested a man who led them on an lengthy chase through northern Lawton Monday afternoon
Man arrested after chase in Northern Lawton
A police chase in Lawton forced a portion of Cache road to shut down on Monday night following...
Police chase ends after driver hits another car
A police chase in Lawton forced a portion of Cache road to shut down on Monday night following...
Police chase ends after driver hits another car
A new PepsiCo distribution center is opening in Lawton later in June
New PepsiCo distribution center to open in Lawton