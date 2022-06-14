Man arrested after chase in Northern Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police arrested a man who led them on an lengthy chase through northern Lawton Monday afternoon.

It started on Rogers Lane, east of I-44. The driver eventually left his car and ran into a wooded area -- before ultimately being found and arrested in a nearby neighborhood.

That suspect ran past one person who said he tried to duck into her neighbor’s home.

“My fence opened, a guy was running, and pushed be back into the garage, and he just cut through here and I guess he ran into my neighbor’s home -- then police came through here and told me to get back inside.” said Shirley Terry who witnessed the incident.

It’s not clear what started the chase -- though the suspect reportedly had a felony warrant out for his arrest.

