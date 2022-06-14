Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Mother, boyfriend missing after abandoning children on camping trip, deputies say

Authorities are searching for Courtney Taylor and her boyfriend Eric Elrod after three children...
Authorities are searching for Courtney Taylor and her boyfriend Eric Elrod after three children were found abandoned.(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina are investigating a situation where a couple left behind three children during a recent camping trip.

WHNS reports the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Courtney Taylor and her boyfriend, Eric Elrod, who were last seen leaving Cemetery Island on Lake Hartwell on Monday, where her three children were abandoned.

Deputies said around 3:45 p.m., three children between the ages of 12 and 15 years old were found stranded on the island by a passing boater.

The children told authorities they were camping with their mother and her boyfriend when the two reportedly left the children on the island to get water but never returned.

Deputies said they do not believe Taylor is in danger, but they have been unable to contact her. Elrod is wanted on a charge of distributing methamphetamine.

The sheriff’s office reports the child abandonment case remains under investigation and urged anyone with further information to contact 864-260-4405 regarding case number 2022-08094.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police chase in Lawton forced a portion of Cache road to shut down on Monday night following...
Police chase ends after driver hits another car
Starting June 21st, H.E. Bailey turnpike will be completely cashless. Drivers will no longer...
H.E. Bailey Turnpike to go cashless starting June 21
The pair of juveniles, both from Cache, were driving eastbound on Cache Rd. about eight miles...
Cache juveniles injured in Sunday morning crash
According to federal court documents, the incidents happened between February and May.
Federal rape charges filed against former Marlow band teacher
A new PepsiCo distribution center is opening in Lawton later in June
New PepsiCo distribution center to open in Lawton

Latest News

Drone footage taken by Beartooth Slingshot Rentals on Monday, June 13, shows flooding and...
Yellowstone flooding prompts 10,000 to flee national park
It appears whether its harvest or planting season for farmers and ranchers the increased...
Inflation effects on wheat farmers
First Alert Weather 5pm
7News First Alert Weather: Heat dome reestablishes later this week keeping our summertime heat locked in
FILE - A U.S. Marshal patrols outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, in...
House OKs security boost for Supreme Court judges, families
A young boy fishes from a jetty, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Bal Harbour, Fla. More than 100...
Dangerous heat wave descends on parts of Midwest and South