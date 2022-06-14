Expert Connections
New PepsiCo distribution center to open in Lawton

By Chase Scheuer and Haley Wilson
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A new PepsiCo distribution center is opening in Lawton later in June.

City officials announced the newly expanded facility Monday, which has been constructed at the Lawton Airport Industrial Park. They say the center will be able to better supply PepsiCo products to customers in the area -- all while supporting job and economic growth.

In a statement, Brad Cooksey, the president of Lawton Economic Development Corporation said in part, quote, “Jobs and investment to our community are essential and we welcome the addition of Bottling Group LLC to our Airport Industrial Park,”

Police arrested a man who led them on an lengthy chase through northern Lawton Monday afternoon
Man arrested after chase in Northern Lawton
A police chase in Lawton forced a portion of Cache road to shut down on Monday night following...
Police chase ends after driver hits another car
