New PepsiCo distribution center to open in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A new PepsiCo distribution center is opening in Lawton later in June.

City officials announced the newly expanded facility Monday, which has been constructed at the Lawton Airport Industrial Park. They say the center will be able to better supply PepsiCo products to customers in the area -- all while supporting job and economic growth.

In a statement, Brad Cooksey, the president of Lawton Economic Development Corporation said in part, quote, “Jobs and investment to our community are essential and we welcome the addition of Bottling Group LLC to our Airport Industrial Park,”

