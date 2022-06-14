PepsiCo distribution center opening in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A new PepsiCo distribution center is opening its doors in Lawton.

Monday city officials announced the new facility for Bottling Group LLC, an operating subsidiary of PepsiCo.

The center has been constructed at the Lawton Airport Industrial Park.

Officials say the center will be able to better supply PepsiCo products to customers in the area, all while supporting job and economic growth.

In the announcement, the president of Lawton Economic Development Corporation said, “Jobs and investment to our community are essential and we welcome the addition of Bottling Group LLC to our Airport Industrial Park.”

Lawton Mayor Stan Booker also praised the new center.

“We are very excited that Bottling Group LLC and PepsiCo chose Lawton, Oklahoma as a place to grow their operations.” he said. “Lawton’s Capital Improvement Program was passed by the citizens in 2020 for the purpose of supporting job and economic growth. The CIP was very instrumental in allowing the City to incentivize some of the public infrastructure at the Airport Industrial Park. I applaud and send my thanks to LEDC, the Lawton City Council and the City employees who supported this project with their knowledge and expertise.”

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.