Pike Pass Changes

Starting June 21st, H.E. Bailey turnpike will be completely cashless. Drivers will no longer need to stop to pay tolls.
By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The Oklahoma turnpike authority announced there will be some changes to OKC to Lawton H. E. Bailey mainline toll plaza.

Starting June 21st, H.E. Bailey turnpike will be completely cashless. Drivers will no longer need to stop to pay tolls.

Instead, they can either get a pike pass or the OTA will use plate pay, your vehicle’s license plate will be scanned and a higher rate bill will be mailed to you.

“There is a significant raise to the cash coin to plate pay rate. However, the pike pass rate remains unchanged for the H.E. Bailey turnpike. And we highly encourage everyone, especially if you use the turnpike frequently to get a pike pass it’ll save you time, it’ll save you a significant amount of money, and it’ll save you in the billing hassle,” said James Poling public information officer for Oklahoma transportation.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority cites safety as the main reason behind the change. There have been several crashes recently at the toll plazas.

“ We’ve always had issues with toll booths being a safety hazard. We have certain speed changes going from 80mph to near stop or stopping or drivers suddenly changing lanes suddenly. Those are receipts for safety concerns and we had multiple incidents at the new castle plaza, where the motorist has hit the plazas themselves as they go through this area whether its intent or other distractions going on,” said Poling.

OTA said construction will start on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike at the beginning of July, to remove the toll booths. Drivers should be extra cautious, as construction will bring traffic down to one lane in both directions.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

