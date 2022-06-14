Expert Connections
Police chase ends after driver hits another car

By Haley Wilson and Chase Scheuer
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A police chase in Lawton forced a portion of Cache road to shut down on Monday night following a car crash. The wreck happened after 8 p.m. on northwest Cache road near 40th street.

LPD was chasing a black car, which was going at high speeds. Our 7News Producer at the scene says the fleeing driver slammed into another car that was exiting from a nearby business - sending it onto its top.

The driver of the flipped car was pulled from the wreck. According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, they were taken to the hospital. The victim was treated and released. OHP said the driver running from police was also taken to the hospital, where they were admitted.

All lanes of Cache road were closed down for several blocks as police worked the crash.

