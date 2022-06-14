Expert Connections
Police chase ends in crash

A police chase in Lawton forced a portion of Cache road to close down.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A police chase in Lawton forced a portion of Cache road to close down Monday evening after a major crash.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on NW Cache road.

There officers were pursuing a black car at high speeds.

The fleeing driver slammed into another car that was pulling out from a nearby business, overturning the vehicle.

The driver of the flipped car was pulled from the wreck, and did not appear to be badly hurt.

All lanes of Cache road for several blocks have been closed down as police worked the crash.

It is not clear what started the chase with police.

