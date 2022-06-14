Police chase ends in Lawton neighborhood

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police arrested a man who led them on an hours long chase through northern Lawton.

The chase began around 2:30 Monday on Rogers Lane, east of I-44.

The driver eventually left his car and ran into a wooded area -- before ultimately being found and arrested in a nearby neighborhood.

That suspect ran past Shirley Terry, who said the man tried to go into her neighbor’s home.

“My fence opened, a guy was running, and pushed be back into the garage, " she said. “I guess he ran into my neighbor’s home, then police came through here and told me to get back inside.”

It’s not clear what started the chase, though the suspect reportedly had a felony warrant out for his arrest.

