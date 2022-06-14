Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Police chase ends in Lawton neighborhood

Police arrested a man who led them on a lengthy chase through northern Lawton.
Police arrested a man who led them on a lengthy chase through northern Lawton.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police arrested a man who led them on an hours long chase through northern Lawton.

The chase began around 2:30 Monday on Rogers Lane, east of I-44.

The driver eventually left his car and ran into a wooded area -- before ultimately being found and arrested in a nearby neighborhood.

That suspect ran past Shirley Terry, who said the man tried to go into her neighbor’s home.

“My fence opened, a guy was running, and pushed be back into the garage, " she said. “I guess he ran into my neighbor’s home, then police came through here and told me to get back inside.”

It’s not clear what started the chase, though the suspect reportedly had a felony warrant out for his arrest.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pair of juveniles, both from Cache, were driving eastbound on Cache Rd. about eight miles...
Cache juveniles injured in Sunday morning crash
Country Café owner Kimberley Smalley found out about the tragedy on social media and wanted to...
Lawton restaurant fundraises to help family pay for medical, funeral expenses of 18-year-old killed in wreck
The boy was with his family and went to an area bordered by water that surrounded a play area.
Five-year-old boy drowns at Ft. Cobb playground
According to federal court documents, the incidents happened between February and May.
Federal rape charges filed against former Marlow band teacher
49-year-old Carlos Fernandez was driving westbound, about seven miles west of Temple, when his...
Speeding, DUI in Cotton Co. sends man to hospital

Latest News

A police chase in Lawton forced a portion of Cache road to close down.
Police chase ends in crash
A new PepsiCo distribution center is opening its doors in Lawton.
PepsiCo distribution center opening in Lawton
A major house fire east of Lawton is now under investigation.
Comanche County house destroyed by fire
Starting June 21st, H.E. Bailey turnpike will be completely cashless. Drivers will no longer...
Pike Pass Changes