Skip to content
Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
News
Watch Live
Weather
Fifth Season
Sports
Medwatch
Good News
Calendar
uShare w/7News
About Us
Search
Home
Watch Live
Have a news tip? Send us an email
News
Local News
Crime
State
National
Exclusive Content
Medwatch
Good News
Military
Education
Weather
Closings
5th Season
Sports
Scoreboard
High-School
Cameron
Oklahoma University
Oklahoma State University
Community
uShare w/7News
Gas Prices
Calendar
About Us
Meet The Team
KSWO Digital Marketing
KSWO Career Openings
Programming Schedule
Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
PowerNation
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Advertisement
Relay for Life event scheduled for June 18
By
Jarred Burk
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Police chase ends after driver hits another car
H.E. Bailey Turnpike to go cashless starting June 21
Cache juveniles injured in Sunday morning crash
Federal rape charges filed against former Marlow band teacher
New PepsiCo distribution center to open in Lawton
Latest News
Relay for Life event scheduled for June 18
6th Annual Tanner Shorter Car Show happening this weekend
Oklahoma Home & Community Education hosts Pie and Cake Fair
Cotton County Commissioner district 3 candidates (Republican).