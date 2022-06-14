Expert Connections
The strawberry supermoon illuminates tonight’s sky

Partly cloudy skies allows for fair viewing conditions in Texoma
By Noel Rehm
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Although the moon may have appeared full the last two evening’s, it peaks tonight. It is being referred to as the strawberry moon, which is named for the strawberry harvest this time of year. Skies will be partly cloudy leading into fair conditions for Texoma.

Supermoon with clouds
Supermoon with clouds(KSWO)

This month it happens to be at its closest distance to Earth in its orbit, making it a supermoon by most standards. NASA says a supermoon appears about 17% bigger and 30% brighter than the faintest moon of the year, when it’s farthest from Earth in its orbit. Supermoons are quite uncommon, happening only three to four times a year and always consecutively. So, if you happen to miss out on tonight’s supermoon there will be two more opportunities on July 13 and August 11.

Strawberry supermoon
Strawberry supermoon(KSWO)

If you happen to capture tonight’s strawberry supermoon please share your photos with us at weatherpics@kswo.com. We will show off a few photos tonight on 7News tonight at 10:00 pm.

