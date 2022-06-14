Utility fee increases, medical marijuana tax and police matters on Lawton City Council agenda

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council meets on Tuesday, with a packed agenda.

Items include an increase in all types of fees including utility. Using some funding from medical marijuana products to fund sidewalk projects and substance abuse programs.

Helping to fund holiday in the park thanks to the hotel/motel tax. Hiring a law firm to assist in matters involving police and city jail workers. And meeting in executive session to discuss two pending claims with the U-S Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the city.

Council meets at 2:00 P.M. at city hall.

