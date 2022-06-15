Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Triple digits return as a high-pressure ridge builds back overhead later this week

Little-to-no rain chances next several days
First Alert Forecast 6/15 PM
By Josh Reiter
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, partly cloudy and mostly cloudy skies with slightly lighter winds out of the south at 5-15 mph. Overnight lows will again fall into the mid 70s. A cold front draped across the Kansas-Oklahoma border may allow for some showers in parts of Northern Oklahoma, though unfortunately we look to remain dry here in Texoma.

Thursday will see mostly sunny skies return as temperatures remain in the upper 90s. Winds won’t be as strong tomorrow but will continue to breeze out of the south at 10-15 mph. The high-pressure ridge out east will move back overhead as we get closer to the weekend, keeping skies clear and will usher in triple digits across nearly everywhere in Texoma heading into early next week.

A chance for a brief daytime summer shower/storm is possible south of the Red River during the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday, otherwise expect dry and hot summer conditions for this weekend and next week, and mostly likely for the rest of June as well.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting June 21st, H.E. Bailey turnpike will be completely cashless. Drivers will no longer...
H.E. Bailey Turnpike to go cashless starting June 21
A police chase in Lawton forced a portion of Cache road to shut down on Monday night following...
Police chase ends after driver hits another car
The crash happened just before 9 p.m., near 40th and Northwest Cache Road in front of a...
LPD gives more details in Monday night chase, crash
Two people in Lawton are accused of leaving a child in unsafe and unsanitary conditions.
Two arrested after leaving a child in unsafe and unsanitary conditions
Police arrested a man who led them on an lengthy chase through northern Lawton Monday afternoon
Man arrested after chase in Northern Lawton

Latest News

First Alert Forecast 6/15 PM
First Alert Forecast 6/15 PM
The long-term forecast remains simple- hot, limited rain chances, south winds and mostly sunny...
First Alert Forecast: Another hot & windy day | 6/15AM
First Alert Weather 5pm
7News First Alert Weather: Heat dome reestablishes later this week keeping our summertime heat locked in
First Alert Weather 5pm
First Alert Weather 5pm