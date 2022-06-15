7News First Alert Weather: Triple digits return as a high-pressure ridge builds back overhead later this week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, partly cloudy and mostly cloudy skies with slightly lighter winds out of the south at 5-15 mph. Overnight lows will again fall into the mid 70s. A cold front draped across the Kansas-Oklahoma border may allow for some showers in parts of Northern Oklahoma, though unfortunately we look to remain dry here in Texoma.

Thursday will see mostly sunny skies return as temperatures remain in the upper 90s. Winds won’t be as strong tomorrow but will continue to breeze out of the south at 10-15 mph. The high-pressure ridge out east will move back overhead as we get closer to the weekend, keeping skies clear and will usher in triple digits across nearly everywhere in Texoma heading into early next week.

A chance for a brief daytime summer shower/storm is possible south of the Red River during the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday, otherwise expect dry and hot summer conditions for this weekend and next week, and mostly likely for the rest of June as well.

