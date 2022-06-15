Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old Virginia girl ‘in extreme danger’

Police believe 3-year-old Amelia Marianna Kraus is "in extreme danger" after she was allegedly...
Police believe 3-year-old Amelia Marianna Kraus is "in extreme danger" after she was allegedly abducted from Alexandria, Virginia. Amber Alerts have been issued in both Virginia and Maryland.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:43 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA. (WWBT) - Amber Alerts have been issued in Virginia and Maryland for a 3-year-old girl who is believed to be “in extreme danger” after she was reportedly abducted.

Virginia State Police issued the alerts Tuesday for 3-year-old Amelia Marianna Kraus, who police believe was abducted by 35-year-old Catherine Agnes Kraus.

Amelia was last seen on Tauxemont Road in Alexandria, Virginia, on June 14 just before 4:30 p.m, WWBT reports.

The 3-year-old has brown hair and blue eyes. She is 3 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 34 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink Boston Red Sox shirt, pink and grey tights and a pair of white and pink Under Armor shoes.

Police said Kraus is believed to be wearing a wig and has shaved her head. She is described as having brown eyes, standing at 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds.

Police believe Kraus is driving either a white 2019 Subaru Sedan, Virginia plate EGLSWGS, or a black 2010 Volkswagen SUV, Massachusetts plate WS5025.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fairfax County Police Department at 703-877-3877 or 3840.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police chase in Lawton forced a portion of Cache road to shut down on Monday night following...
Police chase ends after driver hits another car
Starting June 21st, H.E. Bailey turnpike will be completely cashless. Drivers will no longer...
H.E. Bailey Turnpike to go cashless starting June 21
Police arrested a man who led them on an lengthy chase through northern Lawton Monday afternoon
Man arrested after chase in Northern Lawton
The crash happened just before 9 p.m., near 40th and Northwest Cache Road in front of a...
LPD gives more details in Monday night chase, crash
A new PepsiCo distribution center is opening in Lawton later in June
New PepsiCo distribution center to open in Lawton

Latest News

Adam Laxalt, a Nevada Republican with a political pedigree and the backing from former...
Election 2022: Trump’s influence tested in S.C., Nevada GOP primaries
Jason E. Karels, 35, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his...
Chicago dad faces 3 murder charges in kids’ drowning deaths
Courtney Taylor is charged with three counts of child neglect after she and her boyfriend...
Deputies: Woman charged after children abandoned during camping trip
Utility fee rates will increase by 15 percent.
Lawton City Council votes to increase utility fee rate