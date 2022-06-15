Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

City of Lawton partnering with Together Oklahoma for ‘Pride and Policy’ listening session

The McMahon Memorial Auditorium in Lawton has been chosen to house a statewide educational...
The McMahon Memorial Auditorium in Lawton has been chosen to house a statewide educational LGBTQ+ program, that will also be available for anyone in Oklahoma to attend online.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The McMahon Memorial Auditorium in Lawton has been chosen to house a statewide educational LGBTQ+ program, that will also be available for anyone in Oklahoma to attend online.

The Pride and Policy Statewide listening session is happening Thursday evening at 6:30, at the McMahon Auditorium.

The City of Lawton, Together Oklahoma, and the McMahon Memorial Authority are teaming up to make the event happen.

The event will focus on identifying current issues and concerns from within the LGBTQ+ community, as well as current policies.

“We are having kind of a growing opportunity in the southwest region to have more pride events,” Katie Applegate from Together Oklahoma said. “I know Stephens County just had their first drag show earlier this week. And so, it’s been really interesting to see this emergence of wonderful events to go to during pride month in Southwest Oklahoma.”

The event will also feature a reading from Oklahoma Best Selling Author John Paul Brammer.

the listening session will be free and open to the public, but you’ll need to register, by heading to the City of Lawton’s website, and clicking on the Events section.

That’s where you’ll also find the ZOOM link needed to attend the event virtually.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police chase in Lawton forced a portion of Cache road to shut down on Monday night following...
Police chase ends after driver hits another car
Starting June 21st, H.E. Bailey turnpike will be completely cashless. Drivers will no longer...
H.E. Bailey Turnpike to go cashless starting June 21
The crash happened just before 9 p.m., near 40th and Northwest Cache Road in front of a...
LPD gives more details in Monday night chase, crash
Police arrested a man who led them on an lengthy chase through northern Lawton Monday afternoon
Man arrested after chase in Northern Lawton
Two people in Lawton are accused of leaving a child in unsafe and unsanitary conditions.
Two arrested after leaving a child in unsafe and unsanitary conditions

Latest News

On Wednesday, officials cut the ribbon on this new business and are looking forward the new...
Dobson preparing to provide internet service for Lawton, surrounding area
credit card debt graphic
Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills
If you see Pickens or have any other information contact the Duncan Police Department.
SILVER ALERT: Duncan PD looking for missing 84-year-old
Gail Turner, John O'Brien and Charlie Hale are running to represent the people who live in...
Three candidates campaigning in Comanche Co. Commissioner District One race