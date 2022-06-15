City of Lawton partnering with Together Oklahoma for ‘Pride and Policy’ listening session

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The McMahon Memorial Auditorium in Lawton has been chosen to house a statewide educational LGBTQ+ program, that will also be available for anyone in Oklahoma to attend online.

The Pride and Policy Statewide listening session is happening Thursday evening at 6:30, at the McMahon Auditorium.

The City of Lawton, Together Oklahoma, and the McMahon Memorial Authority are teaming up to make the event happen.

The event will focus on identifying current issues and concerns from within the LGBTQ+ community, as well as current policies.

“We are having kind of a growing opportunity in the southwest region to have more pride events,” Katie Applegate from Together Oklahoma said. “I know Stephens County just had their first drag show earlier this week. And so, it’s been really interesting to see this emergence of wonderful events to go to during pride month in Southwest Oklahoma.”

The event will also feature a reading from Oklahoma Best Selling Author John Paul Brammer.

the listening session will be free and open to the public, but you’ll need to register, by heading to the City of Lawton’s website, and clicking on the Events section.

That’s where you’ll also find the ZOOM link needed to attend the event virtually.

