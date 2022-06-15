Cotton Co. Sheriff’s Dept. investigating Temple stabbing

TEMPLE, Okla. (KSWO) - A man had to be flown to Wichita Falls for medical care, after he was stabbed in his back on Wednesday morning in Temple.

According to the Cotton County Sheriff’s Department, the stabbing happened on the 200 block of East Texas at around 11:30 this morning.

The Sheriff’s Department said the victim is expected to survive and is currently in fair condition. One person is currently in custody.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.