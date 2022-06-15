Dobson preparing to provide internet service for Lawton, surrounding area

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Chamber of Commerce is welcoming a new internet and phone provider to the city called Dobson Fiber.

On Wednesday, officials cut the ribbon on this new business and are looking forward the new addition of the Lawton family.

They are also looking to expand into other areas around southwest Oklahoma. Dobson has been serving Oklahoma since 1936 and will be adding their new fast and reliable services to the city right away as they are actively installing in homes around the area as we speak.

“There’s been an increased need for fiber connectivity to the residential community,” Matt Milliron from Dobson said. “As such, we are excited to be bringing the fastest and most reliable services to Lawton to help these communities in their everyday life.”

Dobson has also extended its services to the city of Marlow and has already broken ground to begin the process.

