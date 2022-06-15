Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Another hot & windy day | 6/15AM

The long-term forecast remains simple- hot, limited rain chances, south winds and mostly sunny...
The long-term forecast remains simple- hot, limited rain chances, south winds and mostly sunny skies(KSWO)
By Lexie Walker
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The long-term forecast remains simple- hot, limited rain chances, south winds and mostly sunny. This is all thanks to a large area high pressure (which is currently set up to our east). Temperatures today will remain above average by 5 to nearly 10 degrees for all locations. Mid-June average highs should be near 92° but this afternoon all locations will see either the upper 90s to low 100s. South winds at 15 to 25mph with gusts into the upper 20s to low 30s. Also look for cloud cover early today with mostly sunny skies through the afternoon.

The area of high pressure plus the strong upper-level ridge will shift west through the end of the week, reinforcing this hot, sunny and dry weather pattern. Rain chances during this time will be also be far and few between. Some models are hinting at isolated to scattered showers/ storms Saturday into Sunday but there are discrepancies on timing/ coverage. We added a 10% chance for now. High temperatures will reach the upper 90s to low 100s with overnight lows in the 70s.

Wednesday-- 6/15 | Sun & Clouds | upper 90s to low 100s | south winds at 15 to 25mph |

Thursday-- 6/16 | morning temps: mid 70s | mostly sunny | afternoon temps: upper 90s to low 100s | south winds at 10 to 20mph |

Friday-- 6/17 | morning temps: low 70s | mostly sunny | afternoon temps: upper 90s to low 100s | south winds at 10 to 15mph |

Saturday-- 6/18 | morning temps: low 70s | mostly sunny | afternoon temps: upper 90s to low 100s | south winds at 5 to 15mph | PoPs: 10%

Sunday-- 6/19 | morning temps: mid 70s | mostly sunny | afternoon temps: upper 90s to low 100s | south winds at 10 to 15mph |

Monday-- 6/20 | morning temps: mid 70s | mostly sunny | afternoon temps: upper 90s to low 100s | south winds at 10 to 20mph |

Tuesday-- 6/21 | morning temps: upper 70s | mostly sunny | afternoon temps: low 100s | south winds at 10 to 20mph |

Have a great day and take those heat safety precautions if you find yourself outside! -LW

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police chase in Lawton forced a portion of Cache road to shut down on Monday night following...
Police chase ends after driver hits another car
Starting June 21st, H.E. Bailey turnpike will be completely cashless. Drivers will no longer...
H.E. Bailey Turnpike to go cashless starting June 21
The crash happened just before 9 p.m., near 40th and Northwest Cache Road in front of a...
LPD gives more details in Monday night chase, crash
Police arrested a man who led them on an lengthy chase through northern Lawton Monday afternoon
Man arrested after chase in Northern Lawton
A new PepsiCo distribution center is opening in Lawton later in June
New PepsiCo distribution center to open in Lawton

Latest News

First Alert Weather 5pm
7News First Alert Weather: Heat dome reestablishes later this week keeping our summertime heat locked in
First Alert Weather 5pm
First Alert Weather 5pm
Strawberry supermoon
The strawberry supermoon illuminates tonight’s sky
First Alert Forecast 6am
First Alert Forecast: Ridge of Doom brings another day of hot temperatures across the South