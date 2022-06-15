First Alert Forecast: Another hot & windy day | 6/15AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The long-term forecast remains simple- hot, limited rain chances, south winds and mostly sunny. This is all thanks to a large area high pressure (which is currently set up to our east). Temperatures today will remain above average by 5 to nearly 10 degrees for all locations. Mid-June average highs should be near 92° but this afternoon all locations will see either the upper 90s to low 100s. South winds at 15 to 25mph with gusts into the upper 20s to low 30s. Also look for cloud cover early today with mostly sunny skies through the afternoon.

The area of high pressure plus the strong upper-level ridge will shift west through the end of the week, reinforcing this hot, sunny and dry weather pattern. Rain chances during this time will be also be far and few between. Some models are hinting at isolated to scattered showers/ storms Saturday into Sunday but there are discrepancies on timing/ coverage. We added a 10% chance for now. High temperatures will reach the upper 90s to low 100s with overnight lows in the 70s.

Wednesday-- 6/15 | Sun & Clouds | upper 90s to low 100s | south winds at 15 to 25mph |

Thursday-- 6/16 | morning temps: mid 70s | mostly sunny | afternoon temps: upper 90s to low 100s | south winds at 10 to 20mph |

Friday-- 6/17 | morning temps: low 70s | mostly sunny | afternoon temps: upper 90s to low 100s | south winds at 10 to 15mph |

Saturday-- 6/18 | morning temps: low 70s | mostly sunny | afternoon temps: upper 90s to low 100s | south winds at 5 to 15mph | PoPs: 10%

Sunday-- 6/19 | morning temps: mid 70s | mostly sunny | afternoon temps: upper 90s to low 100s | south winds at 10 to 15mph |

Monday-- 6/20 | morning temps: mid 70s | mostly sunny | afternoon temps: upper 90s to low 100s | south winds at 10 to 20mph |

Tuesday-- 6/21 | morning temps: upper 70s | mostly sunny | afternoon temps: low 100s | south winds at 10 to 20mph |

Have a great day and take those heat safety precautions if you find yourself outside! -LW

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.