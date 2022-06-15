Governor Kevin Stitt signs Bill 1048, helping mental health and substance abuse treatment for veterans and their families

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 10-48 into law in Lawton.

It provides 700 thousand dollars in funding to build a new mental health and substance abuse treatment for veterans and their families.

Governor Stitt and his wife visited the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at RedRock to put pen to paper in an effort to support our nation’s veterans.

“We made it happen today, now there going to build another cohen facility in Oklahoma City,” said Gov. Stitt.

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at RedRock is a mental health and substance abuse facility catering to veterans and their families. They also treat many different types of mental health conditions.

“Anxiety, depression, adjustment disorder, transitional issues and that’s individual therapy, family therapy, couples therapy, and group therapy,” said Amista Chambers clinic director.

Dr. Anthony Hassan is the CEO and is also a veteran, he said they focus on post-911 veterans to get ahead of future problems.

“We want to make sure that the young veteran and the young family members are able to get the help that they need and when they need it so that their conditions don’t become worse and end up being chronic and lifelong. So the idea is to get upstream to do prevention and early intervention services,” said Dr. Hassan.

Dr. Hassan said he’s grateful that the state is recognizing that veterans and their family members are in need of mental health services

“Well, the Senate bill is certainly a great step forward to making sure the military community veterans and their family members have access to quality mental health care so they can get back to better. That is amazing and that’s why we’re here, we’re here to make sure that no veteran or family member is left behind,” said Dr. Hassan.

Governor Kevin Stitts said the state has been working with The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic for a year now and is happy to announce how they’re using the money.

Dr. Hassan also said this is a great move for the state and a great move for the military community to know that people are paying attention and want to help.

