Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Governor Kevin Stitt signs Bill 1048, helping mental health and substance abuse treatment for veterans and their families

GOVERNOR STITT SIGNS SB 1048, HELPING VETERANS AND THEIR FAMILIES
By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 10-48 into law in Lawton.

It provides 700 thousand dollars in funding to build a new mental health and substance abuse treatment for veterans and their families.

Governor Stitt and his wife visited the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at RedRock to put pen to paper in an effort to support our nation’s veterans.

“We made it happen today, now there going to build another cohen facility in Oklahoma City,” said Gov. Stitt.

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at RedRock is a mental health and substance abuse facility catering to veterans and their families. They also treat many different types of mental health conditions.

“Anxiety, depression, adjustment disorder, transitional issues and that’s individual therapy, family therapy, couples therapy, and group therapy,” said Amista Chambers clinic director.

Dr. Anthony Hassan is the CEO and is also a veteran, he said they focus on post-911 veterans to get ahead of future problems.

“We want to make sure that the young veteran and the young family members are able to get the help that they need and when they need it so that their conditions don’t become worse and end up being chronic and lifelong. So the idea is to get upstream to do prevention and early intervention services,” said Dr. Hassan.

Dr. Hassan said he’s grateful that the state is recognizing that veterans and their family members are in need of mental health services

“Well, the Senate bill is certainly a great step forward to making sure the military community veterans and their family members have access to quality mental health care so they can get back to better. That is amazing and that’s why we’re here, we’re here to make sure that no veteran or family member is left behind,” said Dr. Hassan.

Governor Kevin Stitts said the state has been working with The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic for a year now and is happy to announce how they’re using the money.

Dr. Hassan also said this is a great move for the state and a great move for the military community to know that people are paying attention and want to help.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting June 21st, H.E. Bailey turnpike will be completely cashless. Drivers will no longer...
H.E. Bailey Turnpike to go cashless starting June 21
A police chase in Lawton forced a portion of Cache road to shut down on Monday night following...
Police chase ends after driver hits another car
The crash happened just before 9 p.m., near 40th and Northwest Cache Road in front of a...
LPD gives more details in Monday night chase, crash
Two people in Lawton are accused of leaving a child in unsafe and unsanitary conditions.
Two arrested after leaving a child in unsafe and unsanitary conditions
Police arrested a man who led them on an lengthy chase through northern Lawton Monday afternoon
Man arrested after chase in Northern Lawton

Latest News

Governor Stitt and his wife visited the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at RedRock to...
KSWO 6 PM PART 1 - clipped version
Voter Education event happening Tuesday
Lawton church holding voter education event
President Biden speaks at the 2022 Summit of the Americas
Migration top priority at Summit of the Americas
January 6th Committee outlines Trump’s role in Capitol attacks
January 6th Committee outlines Capitol attacks during public hearing