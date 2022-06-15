Expert Connections
Lawton man enters blind plea in 2020 shooting

By Haley Wilson
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man charged with manslaughter in connection to a 2020 shooting death has pleaded guilty.

Today Jonathan Gillespie entered a blind plea in the death of Cody Newman. Gillespie told police he was twirling a gun around his finger in April of 2020 when it accidentally fired - shooting and killing Newman.

Gillespie’s sentencing has been set for early August.

