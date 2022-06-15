SILVER ALERT: Duncan PD looking for missing 84-year-old

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 84-year-old woman.

Margie Pickens was last seen near 606 S. 11th Street in Duncan around 9:30 Wednesday morning.

Officials gave no information about Pickens other than they believe she will be on foot.

If you see Pickens or have any other information contact the Duncan Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.