SILVER ALERT: Duncan PD looking for missing 84-year-old

If you see Pickens or have any other information contact the Duncan Police Department.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 84-year-old woman.

Margie Pickens was last seen near 606 S. 11th Street in Duncan around 9:30 Wednesday morning.

Officials gave no information about Pickens other than they believe she will be on foot.

If you see Pickens or have any other information contact the Duncan Police Department.

Gail Turner, John O'Brien and Charlie Hale are running to represent the people who live in...
Three candidates campaigning in Comanche Co. Commissioner District One race
Two people in Lawton are accused of leaving a child in unsafe and unsanitary conditions.
Two arrested after leaving a child in unsafe and unsanitary conditions
