Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Southwest Oklahoma Trails Fest 2022 set for this weekend

This weekend, several organizations are promoting healthy living and outdoor recreation with Southwest Oklahoma Trails Fest 2022.
By Caitlin Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This weekend, several organizations are promoting healthy living and outdoor recreation with Southwest Oklahoma Trails Fest 2022. Here’s a look at the schedule!

Friday, June 17th Elmer Thomas Park-Trails Fest Weekend Kick off

5pm-9pm: Open Streets Healthy Living Vendor Fair5pm-5:45pm: Interactive StoryBook Walk

6pm-7:30pm: 5K Splash Fun Walk/Run8pm-8:45pm: Prairie Dog Fun Bike Ride

Saturday, June 18th

8am-1pm: Fort Sill Hangar, Tour of the Wichitas Bicycle Ride (Registration required at https://tourofthewichitas.com)

9am-5pm: Medicine Park Primitive Camping Ground, Mountain Bike Skills Course (no fee with event wristband, bikes & helmets provided on-site for no charge by Terry’s Bicycles & Mountain Bike Club of the Wichitas)

9am-1pm: Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, Animal Olympics & Interpretive Hikes (no fee with event wristband)

10am-12pm: Medicine Park Primitive Campground, Pony rides for children (no fee with event wristband)

10am-3pm: Lake Ellsworth, NE Fisherman’s Drive- Horseback Trail Riding (no fee with event wristband, BYOH-participants must bring their own horse, EIA/coggins will be checked)

10am-5pm: Medicine Park Aquarium & Science Center, Garden Trail $5 entry for ages 3+, free under 3 (up to $7 discount per entry with event wristband)

12pm-4pm: Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area (LETRA), Paddle Sports (must be able to access Fort Sill, no fee for kayaks, paddle boats, and paddle boards with event wristband)

5:30pm-8pm: Cameron University Fine Arts Courtyard, Trails Fest Art Contest, Fit Kids Imagination Playground and games, raffle drawings based on activity hub check-ins, and closing ceremonies.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting June 21st, H.E. Bailey turnpike will be completely cashless. Drivers will no longer...
H.E. Bailey Turnpike to go cashless starting June 21
A police chase in Lawton forced a portion of Cache road to shut down on Monday night following...
Police chase ends after driver hits another car
The crash happened just before 9 p.m., near 40th and Northwest Cache Road in front of a...
LPD gives more details in Monday night chase, crash
Two people in Lawton are accused of leaving a child in unsafe and unsanitary conditions.
Two arrested after leaving a child in unsafe and unsanitary conditions
Police arrested a man who led them on an lengthy chase through northern Lawton Monday afternoon
Man arrested after chase in Northern Lawton

Latest News

Alvin Cargill and Josh Powers are both running for district 3 commissioner.
Comanche County Commissioner Candidates District 3 (Republican)
Utility fee rates will increase by 15 percent.
Lawton City Council votes to increase utility fee rate
American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Comanche County is happening this Saturday, June 18th...
Relay for Life event scheduled for June 18
The 6th Annual Tanner Shorter Car Show will be June 18 from 8 a.m. - noon at Fuqua Park in...
6th Annual Tanner Shorter Car Show happening this weekend