Southwest Oklahoma Trails Fest 2022 set for this weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This weekend, several organizations are promoting healthy living and outdoor recreation with Southwest Oklahoma Trails Fest 2022. Here’s a look at the schedule!

Friday, June 17th Elmer Thomas Park-Trails Fest Weekend Kick off

5pm-9pm: Open Streets Healthy Living Vendor Fair5pm-5:45pm: Interactive StoryBook Walk

6pm-7:30pm: 5K Splash Fun Walk/Run8pm-8:45pm: Prairie Dog Fun Bike Ride

Saturday, June 18th

8am-1pm: Fort Sill Hangar, Tour of the Wichitas Bicycle Ride (Registration required at https://tourofthewichitas.com)

9am-5pm: Medicine Park Primitive Camping Ground, Mountain Bike Skills Course (no fee with event wristband, bikes & helmets provided on-site for no charge by Terry’s Bicycles & Mountain Bike Club of the Wichitas)

9am-1pm: Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, Animal Olympics & Interpretive Hikes (no fee with event wristband)

10am-12pm: Medicine Park Primitive Campground, Pony rides for children (no fee with event wristband)

10am-3pm: Lake Ellsworth, NE Fisherman’s Drive- Horseback Trail Riding (no fee with event wristband, BYOH-participants must bring their own horse, EIA/coggins will be checked)

10am-5pm: Medicine Park Aquarium & Science Center, Garden Trail $5 entry for ages 3+, free under 3 (up to $7 discount per entry with event wristband)

12pm-4pm: Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area (LETRA), Paddle Sports (must be able to access Fort Sill, no fee for kayaks, paddle boats, and paddle boards with event wristband)

5:30pm-8pm: Cameron University Fine Arts Courtyard, Trails Fest Art Contest, Fit Kids Imagination Playground and games, raffle drawings based on activity hub check-ins, and closing ceremonies.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.