Three candidates campaigning in Comanche Co. Commissioner District One race

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The race is on for Comanche County Commissioner District One, and three candidates are campaigning to win voters over.

Incumbent Gail Turner has held the office of Comanche County Commissioner for District One for nearly 24 years.

“If we’re out there doing something and one of the taxpayers needs something done that makes good sense and makes it safer, we try to do it while we’re out there. We really feel like we work for the taxpayer,” Turner said.

He said he’s focusing on fixing county roads that have been deteriorated by winter storms and freezes.

“We’ll get the most unsafe roads recycled first and then we’ll work on the other ones,” Turner said. “In some areas, a lot of the road is good, but here might be a bad area in part of the road, so we’re going to do some asphalt overlaying also.”

A retired U.S. Army veteran, John O’Brien has lived in Comanche County with his wife for about 12 years.

He wants to bring transparency and an open door policy to district one.

“As their commissioner, I can promise you that each decision I make will be based on a right, ethically, morally right, and in the best interest of the citizens,” O’Brien said.

If elected, he would re-prioritize funds to manage the county, focus on recruiting and keeping employees, and put an emphasis on economic development.

“I want to help the local business recover by creating revenue generating opportunities in the form of awarding contract bids to our local vendors, rather than outside the county and outside the state even,” O’Brien said.

For Charlie Hale, it’s his second time running to represent people who live in district one.

He said his background in business makes him the best person for the job.

“I can get up there and show some hustle and some ambition and try to get things and try to get things moving in the right path,” Hale said. “Of course everybody wants a new road, and everybody wants this. I can’t promise any of that because I don’t know what the budget is but I’ll work hard o do everything I can to utilize that budget to the best of its benefit.”

Hale said he wants to apply for more grants to fix small county bridges and roads.

“We’ve got some bannister bridges there that you can’t get farm equipment across,” Hale said. “The roads, of course, but bridges, bar ditches, drainage. That’s one of the biggest issues, especially with all this rain that we’ve had.”

Due to the fact that there’s no Democrat running for the seat, the Republican candidate who wins will take office in January 2023.

The primary election is on June 28, with early voting starting June 23 and 24 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and continuing June 25 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Comanche County Courthouse.

