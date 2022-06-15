Two arrested after leaving a child in unsafe and unsanitary conditions

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people in Lawton are accused of leaving a child in unsafe and unsanitary conditions. Bonnie Vogel and Kurt Wimberly are charged with felony counts of child neglect. According to court documents, they left a child that was in their care in a home on northwest Irwin Ave.

The home was reportedly filthy, with bed bugs and roaches crawling throughout, and there were Meth pipes and other drug paraphernalia within reach of the child.

Both Wimberly and Vogel are being held on $10,000 bond.

