Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Dialysis patient threatened to shoot hospital staff over meal he was given, police say

Gary Becker, 63, was arrested and charged for threatening a violent act.
Gary Becker, 63, was arrested and charged for threatening a violent act.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A patient at a hospital in Tulsa was charged after he threatened to shoot hospital staff twice, police said.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers responded to calls for a disturbance at Saint Francis Hospital South on Monday afternoon.

Officers learned that 63-year-old Gary David Becker was upset over the food he received during his dialysis treatment, so he threatened to shoot the person who prepared his meal, police said.

Officers said that Becker also made a second threat when his eyeglasses went missing. A witness told police that Becker said, “I should shoot the ER people for losing my glasses.”

Becker was arrested and charged with threatening a violent act. He was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on a $500 bond.

According to jail records, Becker bonded out of jail later that evening.

Becker’s arrest comes less than two weeks since a mass shooting at a Tulsa medical office left four people dead, including two surgeons.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people in Lawton are accused of leaving a child in unsafe and unsanitary conditions.
Two arrested after leaving a child in unsafe and unsanitary conditions
The Sheriff’s Department said the victim is expected to survive and is currently in fair...
Cotton Co. Sheriff’s Dept. investigating Temple stabbing
If you see Pickens or have any other information contact the Duncan Police Department.
SILVER ALERT: Duncan PD looking for missing 84-year-old
A Lawton man charged with manslaughter in connection to a 2020 shooting death has pleaded guilty.
Lawton man enters blind plea in 2020 shooting
On Wednesday, officials cut the ribbon on this new business and are looking forward the new...
Dobson preparing to provide internet service for Lawton, surrounding area

Latest News

A 17-year-old Good Samaritan dove into a Long Island bay to rescue a classmate after she...
WATCH: 17-year-old dives into bay to rescue teen who accidentally drove into water
FILE - Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, speaks...
Jan. 6 panel sends letter asking Ginni Thomas to testify
The Milwaukee Fire Department Dive Rescue Team prepare a raft to enter a drainage ditch on...
Crews locate bodies of 2 men who tried to save Milwaukee boy
Vice President Kamala Harris is chairing a new national task force to prevent online harassment...
VP Harris launches task force on online harassment, abuse
A proud mom watched her son defy the odds and graduate from high school after being diagnosed...
Teen overcomes brain condition to graduate