Final list of candidates for Lawton Ward 3, 4 and 5 released

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A final list of candidates for Lawton City Council Ward 3, 4 and 5 has been released after the end of a three day filing period.

Ward 3, which covers a majority of the area between Cache Road and Lee Blvd. from Sheridan Road to 52nd Street, is currently represented by Linda Chapman.

Chapman had one opponent file to run against her, Cartessa Ecko Smith.

In Ward 4, which covers the majority of East Lawton, is currently represented by Jay Burk, who is term limited and will not be able to run.

Candidates for his seat include: Barbara Curry, George Gill, Derek Lemos and Eric Sharum.

Ward 5 only had one filing so current council member Allan Hampton will have his 3 year term renewed and continue to serve residents in his area.

Voting day for the open city council seats will take place on August 23rd.

