Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid conditions will lead to higher heat index values | 6/16AM

first alert forecast
By Lexie Walker
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The heat dome continues to dominate the forecast allowing for hot temperatures plus dry and humid conditions. This hot and mainly dry weather pattern will continue for a while as even bonus forecast is showing upper 90s to low 100s with a mix of sun and clouds. Day 14, the end of bonus, ends on June 29th.

Today-- 6/16 | morning temps: low 70s | a mix of sun and clouds | afternoon temps: upper 90s to low 100s | south to southwest at 10 to 15mph |

Friday-- 6/17 | morning temps: low 70s | mostly sunny | afternoon temps: upper 90s to low 100s | southeast winds at 5 to 15mph |

Saturday-- 6/18 | morning temps: low 70s | becoming mostly cloudy | afternoon temps: upper 90s to low 100s | southeast winds at 10 to 15mph | PoPs: 10%

Sunday-- 6/19 | morning temps: mid 70s | mostly sunny | afternoon temps: upper 90s to low 100s | southeast winds at 10 to 15mph |

Monday-- 6/20 | morning temps: mid 70s | mostly sunny | afternoon temps: low 100s | south winds at 10 to 15mph |

Tuesday-- 6/21 | morning temps: upper 70s | mostly sunny | afternoon temps: low 100s | southwest winds at 10 to 15mph |

Wednesday-- 6/22 | morning temps: mid 70s | a mix of sun and clouds | afternoon temps: low 100s | south winds at 10 to 15mph |

Have a good day! -LW

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people in Lawton are accused of leaving a child in unsafe and unsanitary conditions.
Two arrested after leaving a child in unsafe and unsanitary conditions
If you see Pickens or have any other information contact the Duncan Police Department.
SILVER ALERT: Duncan PD looking for missing 84-year-old
A Lawton man charged with manslaughter in connection to a 2020 shooting death has pleaded guilty.
Lawton man enters blind plea in 2020 shooting
The Sheriff’s Department said the victim is expected to survive and is currently in fair...
Cotton Co. Sheriff’s Dept. investigating Temple stabbing
The crash happened just before 9 p.m., near 40th and Northwest Cache Road in front of a...
LPD gives more details in Monday night chase, crash

Latest News

First Alert Forecast 10pm
7News First Alert Weather: Triple digits return as a high-pressure ridge builds back overhead later this week
First Alert Forecast 10pm
First Alert Forecast 10pm
First Alert Forecast 6/15 PM
First Alert Forecast 6/15 PM
first alert forecast
First Alert 7 Forecast