First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid conditions will lead to higher heat index values | 6/16AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The heat dome continues to dominate the forecast allowing for hot temperatures plus dry and humid conditions. This hot and mainly dry weather pattern will continue for a while as even bonus forecast is showing upper 90s to low 100s with a mix of sun and clouds. Day 14, the end of bonus, ends on June 29th.

Today-- 6/16 | morning temps: low 70s | a mix of sun and clouds | afternoon temps: upper 90s to low 100s | south to southwest at 10 to 15mph |

Friday-- 6/17 | morning temps: low 70s | mostly sunny | afternoon temps: upper 90s to low 100s | southeast winds at 5 to 15mph |

Saturday-- 6/18 | morning temps: low 70s | becoming mostly cloudy | afternoon temps: upper 90s to low 100s | southeast winds at 10 to 15mph | PoPs: 10%

Sunday-- 6/19 | morning temps: mid 70s | mostly sunny | afternoon temps: upper 90s to low 100s | southeast winds at 10 to 15mph |

Monday-- 6/20 | morning temps: mid 70s | mostly sunny | afternoon temps: low 100s | south winds at 10 to 15mph |

Tuesday-- 6/21 | morning temps: upper 70s | mostly sunny | afternoon temps: low 100s | southwest winds at 10 to 15mph |

Wednesday-- 6/22 | morning temps: mid 70s | a mix of sun and clouds | afternoon temps: low 100s | south winds at 10 to 15mph |

Have a good day! -LW

