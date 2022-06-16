Expert Connections
Governor Stitt endorses County Commissioner candidate

Governor Kevin Stitt made an appearance in Lawton to endorse a candidate for Comanche County...
Governor Kevin Stitt made an appearance in Lawton to endorse a candidate for Comanche County Commissioner for District 3(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt made an appearance in Lawton to endorse a candidate for Comanche County Commissioner for District 3

During his visit to the area Monday, the Governor met with Josh Powers at his gun store.

Governor Stitt praised Powers’ experience as a local business owner which he said makes the candidate ideal for the commissioner’s seat.

“He’s a great Oklahoman who’s served in Law enforcement, and a business owner. I’m always attracted to people who have been in the private sector and had to put their capitol at risk,” he said. “We need people like Josh among our County Commissioners.”

Powers is running against incumbent Alvin Cargill for the District 3 seat.

Elections will be held June 28th, with early voting on June 23rd.

