Indigenous woman goes missing

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Comanche Nation woman is searching for her sister who has gone missing after trying to escape an abusive relationship.

Ruth Salinas has not been seen or heard from since the beginning of June. Her family says she left Logan, Utah to head for Oklahoma City.

Cindy Famero is the Vice president of the state chapter of missing and murdered indigenous people but now she is in need of help finding her own sister.

She says that indigenous people are going missing at alarming rates. So far this year she has had 2 family members go missing, the first was found and now Ruth.

“It always hurts to know that our family members we don’t know where they are at but when you know that something has happened to them and you can’t get to them or you can’t help it is worse because there is always that worry,” said Famero.

She said between Oklahoma and Kansas, there are 5 chapters of Missing and Murdered Indigenous people. They’re teaming up tomorrow to trace the route that they believe she took.

“This is all out of their own pockets so that we can provide services for the family, for us, for searching, anything flyers,” she said.

She said some things are necessary whenever someone is murdered or goes missing.

Often times police are unable to do more because of being confined to their own jurisdiction.

“There’s about 624 missing or Murder Indigenous cases open according to OSBI and so for us if we didn’t get in out cars and follow the routes that our family we think would have taken it would not get done,” said Famero.

She said if you have seen or heard anything that can help them locate Ruth to please contact the FBI or law enforcement in Logan Utah, Lawton, or Oklahoma City.

“We love her, we want her home, her children want her home, her sisters and other family members want her home and we are going to do everything that we can to bring her home,” she said.

If you are interested in joining the search you can contact one of the chapters of missing and murdered indigenous people through their face book page.

